Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 guidance to $1.09-1.17 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.090-1.170 EPS.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY opened at $65.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $69.69.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Korn Ferry

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.