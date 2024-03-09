Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kroger also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Kroger has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,872,000 after acquiring an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kroger by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,724,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,626 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

