KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.21 or 0.00022225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $3.31 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 143,787,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,287,258 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

