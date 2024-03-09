Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $2.18 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $309.93 million and $60.15 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00003183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002116 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001637 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001699 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

