Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.24. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 51,934 shares changing hands.

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

