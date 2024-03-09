LUKSO (LYXe) Price Hits $7.56

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. LUKSO has a market cap of $140.66 million and approximately $272,215.90 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for about $7.56 or 0.00011047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,600,000 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network.

LUKSO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO (LYXE) is a blockchain for digital lifestyle, intersecting fashion, gaming, design, and social media. Created by Fabian Vogelsteller, it aims to bring blockchain to the masses through smart contract-based blockchain, industry standards, and decentralized applications. LYX is the native cryptocurrency of LUKSO, used for transaction fees and staking. LYXe is LYX’s representation on the Ethereum Blockchain, released through the Reversible ICO (rICO). The rICO allows you to buy LYXe over time, with the ability to reverse your commitment partially at any point within 8 months. Un-bought LYXe can be returned for corresponding ETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

