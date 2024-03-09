Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.52

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.52 and traded as high as $6.59. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 108,610 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luna Innovations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 704.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 39,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 187,366 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 221,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

