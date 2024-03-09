Maiar DEX (MEX) One Day Volume Hits $103,060.94

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $38.49 million and approximately $103,060.94 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000882 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $125,435.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

