MARBLEX (MBX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.44 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $101.54 million and $3.44 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,928,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,362,031 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,928,275 with 108,362,030.79184207 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.84954763 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,510,939.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

