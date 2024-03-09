Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.25 on April 5th

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.24 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 446.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Featured Stories

