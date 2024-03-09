Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 24.49% and a negative net margin of 110.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Markforged updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.220–0.190 EPS.

Markforged Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKFG opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Get Markforged alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.45 price target on shares of Markforged in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markforged

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKFG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Markforged by 18.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Markforged by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Markforged by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Markforged by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Markforged by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.