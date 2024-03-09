Maverick Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.58 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $18.58 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.63913605 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $18,364,134.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

