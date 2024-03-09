Maverick Protocol Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.58 million and $17.73 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.63913605 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $18,364,134.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

