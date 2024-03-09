McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

McRae Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MCRAA remained flat at $45.00 during trading hours on Friday. 170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193. McRae Industries has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes western, lifestyle, and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

