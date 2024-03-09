Mdex (MDX) Trading Up 49.6% Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (MDX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $76.64 million and $25.68 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mdex has traded up 49.6% against the US dollar. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

