MetaMUI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $68.42 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. The official message board for MetaMUI is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

MetaMUI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

