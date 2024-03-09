MetisDAO Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $549.12 million and approximately $39.42 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $104.58 or 0.00152697 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017996 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00026681 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,498.95 or 1.00011112 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 103.51572615 USD and is up 4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $44,897,952.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

