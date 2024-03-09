Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 1.5% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $46,838,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. 5,288,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,325,180. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $60.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.