Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.6% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $604.82. 2,777,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,515. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $624.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,845 shares of company stock valued at $165,790,793 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

