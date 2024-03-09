MinePlex Price Tops $0.0270 on Exchanges (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $29.59 million and approximately $46,935.47 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MinePlex

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

