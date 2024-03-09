Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $825.12

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 825.12 ($10.47) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($10.64). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 826 ($10.48), with a volume of 6,453 shares.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £471.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4,347.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 825.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 690.58.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Ben Thompson acquired 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.14) per share, with a total value of £288 ($365.53). In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Ben Thompson acquired 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.14) per share, with a total value of £288 ($365.53). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 790 ($10.03) per share, with a total value of £1,880.20 ($2,386.34). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 849 shares of company stock valued at $689,874. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.