Multibit (MUBI) Price Hits $0.13

Multibit (MUBI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Multibit has a market cap of $125.60 million and approximately $17.89 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multibit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multibit has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Multibit Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.1391254 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $20,455,873.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

