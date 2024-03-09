NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.37 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.11 or 0.00008908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and $778.09 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 40.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,761,976 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,043,761,976 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.11708847 USD and is up 13.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 367 active market(s) with $726,771,380.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

