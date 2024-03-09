Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.99

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $7.00. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 2,191 shares traded.

Nicholas Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 134.48%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nicholas Financial in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nicholas Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nicholas Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

