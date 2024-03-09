Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.99

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $7.00. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 2,191 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.
Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 134.48%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.
Nicholas Financial Company Profile
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
