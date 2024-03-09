Numeraire (NMR) Price Up 49.4% Over Last 7 Days

Numeraire (NMR) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $50.34 or 0.00072837 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 49.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $315.67 million and approximately $111.39 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,741,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,863 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

