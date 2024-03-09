NXM (NXM) Price Tops $57.03

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00019372 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00026607 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,434.32 or 0.99996618 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.50 or 0.00152695 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

