Oddity Tech (ODD) versus Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Oddity Tech to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oddity Tech and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $508.68 million $21.73 million 44.00 Oddity Tech Competitors $4.87 billion $276.30 million 33.77

Oddity Tech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech. Oddity Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

36.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oddity Tech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57 Oddity Tech Competitors 131 1112 1148 30 2.44

Oddity Tech currently has a consensus price target of $52.86, suggesting a potential upside of 17.77%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 17.50%. Given Oddity Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Oddity Tech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 11.51% 26.22% 16.39% Oddity Tech Competitors -19.90% 4.68% -9.79%

Summary

Oddity Tech beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. It owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with additional office in New York, New York.

