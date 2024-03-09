OKB (OKB) Price Hits $61.90 on Major Exchanges

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. OKB has a total market cap of $15.27 billion and approximately $20.17 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $61.90 or 0.00089596 BTC on popular exchanges.
OKB Profile
OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.
OKB Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
