Optimism One Day Volume Hits $317.81 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Optimism token can now be bought for $4.69 or 0.00006799 BTC on popular exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and approximately $317.81 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,006,141,600 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

