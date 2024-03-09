Orchid Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $154.00 million and $22.23 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00018116 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00026847 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001914 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,530.16 or 0.99988694 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00152903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

