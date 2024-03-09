Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.61

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.87. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 23,156 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Origin Agritech in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

