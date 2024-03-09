Oxen Hits Market Capitalization of $9.04 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $5,932.58 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,030,936 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

