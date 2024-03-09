PAAL AI 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.72 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 23% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $640.35 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,662,810 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 798,662,810 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.6631656 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $8,529,218.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

