PAID Network (PAID) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One PAID Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $82.51 million and $873,625.40 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,725,554 tokens. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 594,717,455.71 with 282,725,554 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.30571477 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $918,204.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

