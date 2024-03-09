Partway Group (LON:PTY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Partway Group Plc (LON:PTY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Partway Group shares last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 44 shares.

Partway Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £850,410.00, a PE ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 0.51.

About Partway Group

(Get Free Report)

Partway Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies. The company also provides people solutions, such as permanent and contract recruitment in the fields of IT and business change, digital transformation, data and analytics, and infrastructure and software engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Partway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.