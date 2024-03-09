Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 10,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 96,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $90,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,690.1% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 282,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 266,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

