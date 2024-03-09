Persistence Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Persistence has a total market cap of $83.47 million and approximately $677,556.03 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Persistence token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Persistence alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,396,760 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.