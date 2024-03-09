PLC Ultima (PLCU) Price Tops $140.39 on Major Exchanges

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, PLC Ultima has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for approximately $140.39 or 0.00203650 BTC on exchanges. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $29.64 million and approximately $22,961.44 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima launched on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 211,104 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

