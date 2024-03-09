Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $447.13

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLRGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 447.13 ($5.67) and traded as high as GBX 452.80 ($5.75). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 449 ($5.70), with a volume of 265,023 shares.

Polar Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £451.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,275.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 444.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 447.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polar Capital news, insider Samir Ayub sold 6,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.62), for a total value of £30,061.98 ($38,154.56). Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Polar Capital Company Profile

Featured Articles

