Premia (PREMIA) Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Premia has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular exchanges. Premia has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $35,735.84 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Premia

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official message board is blog.premia.blue. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

