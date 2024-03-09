QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Trading Down 18.9% This Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $154,758.98 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 87,059,578 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 87,059,578 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.05355103 USD and is down -14.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $132,026.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

