Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $5.21

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $545.95 million and approximately $99.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.21 or 0.00007622 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.26 or 0.05739562 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00062919 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00020787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00021675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00019609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004440 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

