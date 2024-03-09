Quantstamp Trading 10.5% Higher This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $41,167.78 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantstamp (QSP) is a cryptocurrency founded in 2017, specializing in auditing smart contracts on blockchains like Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. It enhances contract security and reliability by conducting automated and manual audits, ensuring protection against vulnerabilities exploited by hackers. This vital role contributes to the integrity of decentralized applications (dApps). Additionally, QSP serves as a token for paying auditing services and rewarding contributors. Founded by Richard Ma and Steven Stewart, Quantstamp boasts a team of cybersecurity and blockchain experts committed to strengthening decentralized applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

