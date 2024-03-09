Quantum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $72.31 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.61 and approximately $72.31 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017996 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00026681 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,498.95 or 1.00011112 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00152697 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $72.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

