QuarkChain (QKC) One Day Volume Tops $13.72 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $102.86 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,966,152,066 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

