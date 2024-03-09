QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $139,133.73 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $139,133.73 and approximately $58.92 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017841 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00026899 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,469.85 or 0.99991117 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.00152562 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127867 USD and is up 27.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $58.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

