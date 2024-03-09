Radio Caca Price Up 21.6% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $125.79 million and $52.98 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000632 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00017333 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,323,005,172 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars.

