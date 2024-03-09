Radio Caca (RACA) Price Up 6.5% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $127.56 million and approximately $56.87 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000610 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00017205 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,323,005,172 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.