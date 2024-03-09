Rakon (RKN) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Rakon (RKN) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Rakon has a market cap of $31.24 million and approximately $10,593.72 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

