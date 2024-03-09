Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.01

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.01 and traded as low as $12.78. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 1,650,318 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,978.00.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
